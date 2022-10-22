Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

