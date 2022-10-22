Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International
In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.