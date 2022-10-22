Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

