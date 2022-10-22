Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $719.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Stories

