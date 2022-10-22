Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Hexcel has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.00-$1.24 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.00-1.24 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

