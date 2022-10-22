HF Sinclair Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,046 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical volume of 1,610 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

DINO opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.33. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

