Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Shares Gap Up to $25.43

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $26.15. Highwoods Properties shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 3,754 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after buying an additional 413,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,794,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.