Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

