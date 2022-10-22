Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.83 and last traded at $70.34. 2,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

