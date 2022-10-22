IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.91.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
TSE IMG opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$890.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
