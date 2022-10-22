IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.91.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

TSE IMG opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$890.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

