Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

