Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

