Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($181.01).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Wilson purchased 20 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.18) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($183.66).

On Friday, September 9th, Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23).

On Thursday, August 18th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £145.86 ($176.24).

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 713.50 ($8.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.59. Britvic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 769.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 809.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Britvic Company Profile

BVIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.60) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.