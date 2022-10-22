Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases 35,282 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $991,071.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,506,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,613.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

EMO stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

