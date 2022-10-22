Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,511,556.10.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$866,671.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$11.71 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$307.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 3.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

