Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,511,556.10.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$866,671.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$11.71 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
