Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells 47,974 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $102,184.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,937,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,818.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 9,717 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $16,907.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98.

On Friday, August 12th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96.

Usio Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.69. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Usio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.