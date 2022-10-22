International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $122.51, but opened at $126.42. International Business Machines shares last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 132,764 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

