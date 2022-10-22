Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $22.52 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.