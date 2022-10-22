Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 172,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

