Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $105.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48.

