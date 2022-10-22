Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60.

