Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $194.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

