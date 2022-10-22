Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 44,696 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,707 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

