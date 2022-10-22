IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Rupert Newall Acquires 100,000 Shares

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Rupert Newall purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,874.82).

IOG Trading Up 22.5 %

LON IOG opened at GBX 13.35 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.54. The stock has a market cap of £70.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,335.00. IOG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05.

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

