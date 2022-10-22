IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.94.

NYSE:IQV opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

