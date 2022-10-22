iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $175.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.53. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $21,508,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

