iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.00% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JXI opened at $53.68 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.