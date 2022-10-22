iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 577.2% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

