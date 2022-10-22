iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SUSA stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

