iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

IJT opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

