iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

