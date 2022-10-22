Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $980.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.