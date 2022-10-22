ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of ITT worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT Price Performance

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

ITT opened at $70.88 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

