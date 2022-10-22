Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after buying an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $187.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.