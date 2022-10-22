Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

CCI stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.