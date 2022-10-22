Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:SLG opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 58,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -286.92%.
SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
