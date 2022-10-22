Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Enhabit, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enhabit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter.
Enhabit Price Performance
Shares of EHAB stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314 over the last ninety days.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.