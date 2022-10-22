Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Enhabit, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enhabit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHAB. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314 over the last ninety days.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

