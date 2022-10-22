Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SBA Communications Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $11.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

SBAC stock opened at $248.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.77 and a 200-day moving average of $322.96.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

