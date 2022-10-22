Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.87 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,597,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

