Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $17,385.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,086.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hudson Global Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ HSON opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $44.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
