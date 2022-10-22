Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $17,385.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,086.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

