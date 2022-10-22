JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $15.92 Average PT from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $724.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,863 shares of company stock worth $3,121,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 561,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after buying an additional 343,177 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 258,792 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

