Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

NASDAQ JD opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

