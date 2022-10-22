Jennison Associates LLC Buys 610,382 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 610,382 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Avid Bioservices worth $28,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 407,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 131,216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 630,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,813 shares of company stock worth $712,159. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

