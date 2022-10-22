Jennison Associates LLC Buys 754,749 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,749 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Coupang worth $26,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 700.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 9.2% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 246,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Coupang by 87.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.