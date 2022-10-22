Jennison Associates LLC Buys 99,926 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $28,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of SPR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.