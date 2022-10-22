Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.