Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.81 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

FOCS opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

