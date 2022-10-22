Jennison Associates LLC Has $22.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,329 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.95% of First Foundation worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 28.7% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 25.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

