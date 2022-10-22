Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.97 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.97% of Freshpet worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Freshpet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $54.08 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.