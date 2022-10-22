Jennison Associates LLC Has $25.44 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $56,827,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $315.31 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.00 and its 200-day moving average is $336.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

